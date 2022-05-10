Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

