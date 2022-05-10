Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,872,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

NYSE:HPP opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -176.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.