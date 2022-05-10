Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $332.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.84. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

