Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.