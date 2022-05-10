Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,748 shares of company stock worth $3,761,985. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $164.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

