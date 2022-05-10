Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 441 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

