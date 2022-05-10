Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 863 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock worth $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

