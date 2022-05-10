SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.27) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,325 ($16.34) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($17.30).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,073 ($13.23) on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 980.60 ($12.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,314 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,326.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

About SEGRO (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.