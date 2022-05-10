ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $664.74.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $425.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.15, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.81 and a 200 day moving average of $583.32. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $422.61 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,427 shares of company stock worth $12,082,344 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

