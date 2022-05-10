SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Raised to €8.40

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.30 ($7.68) to €8.40 ($8.84) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGBAF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SES from €9.15 ($9.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.48.

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. SES has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.09.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.