Shadows (DOWS) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $556,056.39 and approximately $49,485.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

