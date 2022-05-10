Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

SJR.B stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$33.42 and a 52-week high of C$39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJR.B shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$40.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

