Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Up 22.4%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) shot up 22.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

About Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

