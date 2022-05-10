Showcase Reaches One Day Volume of $4,056.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $36,934.48 and approximately $4,056.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00106253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038339 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,726.94 or 2.02056559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

