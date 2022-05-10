Sierra Wireless (SWIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sierra Wireless has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 695.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.