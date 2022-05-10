Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.13.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $58.86 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,117,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

