Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.60-$11.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $118.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,444,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 679.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 583,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

