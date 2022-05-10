Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after acquiring an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,101,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,155,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

