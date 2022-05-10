Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996,531 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Sirius XM worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 898,139 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

SIRI stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

