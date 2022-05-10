SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SPNT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.13.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.
About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
