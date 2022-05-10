SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPNT opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,551 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 663,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

