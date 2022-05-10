Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 38,025 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

