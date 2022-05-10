Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,878 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 115,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in General Motors by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 364,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,276 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

