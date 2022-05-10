Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.72 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 105.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 311,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,177,000 after buying an additional 160,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.17, for a total value of $550,726.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,164 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix stock opened at $654.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $728.92 and a 200-day moving average of $755.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $651.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.