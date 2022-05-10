Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.01 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.24.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.