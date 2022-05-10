Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 481 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,023.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,181.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 163.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

