Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 49,115 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,115 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.24% of AGNC Investment worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,960 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

