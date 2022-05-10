Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 5,195 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $418,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,187.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $770.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,079.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,176.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $764.01 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

