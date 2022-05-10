Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCAF opened at $19.64 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

