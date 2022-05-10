SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 31st

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $423.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.70.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

