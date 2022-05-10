SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,383.00

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00109398 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

