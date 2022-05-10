Societe Generale Cuts LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target to €50.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from €68.00 ($71.58) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Barclays raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €62.00 ($65.26) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($66.32) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.89) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

