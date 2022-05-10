Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Up 8.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.77. 1,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 285,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Specifically, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,413.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,300.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $538.16 million, a PE ratio of 98.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 381.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

