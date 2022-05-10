Sologenic Hits Market Capitalization of $147.89 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $147.89 million and $2.41 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00518657 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00105992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037995 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,743.14 or 2.00980366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

