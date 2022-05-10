Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $96.69 on Friday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

