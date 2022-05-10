Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of SBUX opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

