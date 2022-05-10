Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.21) to €28.00 ($29.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.42) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $13.30 on Friday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

