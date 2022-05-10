Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$2.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.70 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$569.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,398,400. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,308 and have sold 400,000 shares valued at $569,645.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

