StockNews.com Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 499,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

