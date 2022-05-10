StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 140,790 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

