StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 140,790 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.