StockNews.com Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LITE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.