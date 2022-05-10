Strike Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.85 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Strike has a total market cap of $86.91 million and $4.85 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $27.35 or 0.00088146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00594924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,571.23 or 1.92012337 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00088570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,178,217 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

