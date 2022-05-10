Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit State Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit State Bank by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

