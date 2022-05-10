Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Summit State Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59.
About Summit State Bank (Get Rating)
Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.
