Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.33 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter.

TSE SLF opened at C$64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$62.00 and a 12-month high of C$74.22. The firm has a market cap of C$37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.75.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

