Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to Hold at Summit Insights

Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $150.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.10. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

