Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Trading 7.6% Higher on Earnings Beat

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.88 and last traded at $87.26. 79,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,590,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sysco alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $126,958,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

About Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.