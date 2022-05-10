T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.42. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $3.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $10.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $122.06 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

