Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

