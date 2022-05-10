Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.48

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 13963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Get Tapestry alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.