Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$575.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.