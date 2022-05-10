TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $22.01. TaskUs shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 19,143 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

